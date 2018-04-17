Watch: TDE Drops A Hilarious New Promo For Their Upcoming ‘Championship Tour’

Top Dawg Entertainment is one of the best labels in the game right now, and the Los Angeles-based crew is taking their talents on the road for their approaching Championship Tour. The label’s insane talent including Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, SZA, and Ab Soul, and all of them are going on a tour together across the United States–which is going to be insane.

As if fans weren’t already excited enough, TDE dropped a promotional video for the impending tour, and it’s absolutely hilarious. Throughout the commercial, the labelmates are training for different sports, and they’re all terrible–but they continue practicing so they can make it to the championships.

Check out the entire promo below, and make sure to watch until after the credits. You can buy your tickets for The Championship Tour, which starts next month, here.

