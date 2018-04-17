Peep This: Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Dropping Gems About Creativity

Kanye West returned to Twitter last week, and fans have been theorizing why he made the big move for days now. While pretty much everyone is hoping that this return to the platform is part of an album rollout, that is yet to be seen–and it looks more like the rapper came back to the app to air his grievances with Nike, creativity, and protecting your vision as a whole.

While Ye hasn’t really said anything that lets fans know what he’s up to regarding new releases, he has dropped some gems about his creative process and what he does to make sure he protects that. He also dropped a picture of some boots he’s been trying to perfect for half of a year, following up tweets about avoiding “any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas.”

If you’re a fan of Kanye or you’re looking to get inspired, check out his series of tweets below and the creative returns to his normal Twitter musings about life.

As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

You have to protect your ability to create at all cost — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

distraction is the enemy of vision — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

everything you do in life stems from either fear or love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

Fear often causes people to be manipulative — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

be transparent as possible. Stop setting plays. Stop playing chess with life. Make decisions based on love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

been reworking the production shape on these #RATBOOTS 🐀🐀🐀for 6 months. I'm super happy with them. I'm excited about the ability to give a boot the true YEEZY shape. Feels more future. pic.twitter.com/A9miXqZQUG — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

