The Two Men Arrested At Starbucks Have An Important Message In First On-Air Interview

They aren't letting this moment pass without change.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 9 hours ago

Anti-Racism Protest at Starbucks in Philadelphia, PA

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Folks haven’t been playing with Starbucks this week after their racists actions at a Philly location.

The arrest of two Black men for simply sitting in a store has resulted in protests across the country and a #BoycottStarbucks movement.

Amidst all the heat, the Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has spoken up and some company changes have been announced.

Now the two victims of racial profiling are explaining their side of the story with their appearance on Good Morning America Thursday.

Watch Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson share their horrible experience, and the actions they have planned, in the clip below.

Donte Robinson , racial profiling , racism , Rashon Nelson , starbucks

