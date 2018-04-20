Grab Your Tissue: A Military Mom’s Creative Homecoming Goes Viral

One Wisconsin military mom decided to get creative when she came home to her son.
According to USA Today, Sgt. Jen Sabrowsky was deployed to the Middle East last April. When she returned home to the U.S. in January, she wanted to surprise her son, Jake, in a special way and the results were beautiful.
Check out the clip below, which has since gotten over 9 million views with over 160,000 shares!
