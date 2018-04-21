Black Boy Excellence : Teen Gets Accepted Into Over 80 Colleges And Granted $3 Million In Scholarships

Teens Gets Accepted To Over 80 College and Granted Over $3 Million In Scholarships
New Orleans high school student Darrin Francois received acceptances to over 80 colleges and the congratulatory letters just keep coming.
“I just applied, applied, applied. I didn’t know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more and more. Now, today, I have 83 now.”
These acceptance letters include more than $3 million in scholarships and his mother.
