Lance Stephenson Goes Brooklyn Style On LeBron James And The Cavs

Lance’s scrappy play has made him a meme-legend, but it almost got his team a win over LeBron and the Cavs last night.

Posted 4 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

NBA fans are loving the first round matchups so far.

As @world_wide_wob pointed out on Twitter when the playoffs tipped off, the opening round is packed with social media-driven drama.

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James continue to add to their meme-fueled feud in their 2-2 series, thanks mostly to Lance’s relentless aggression.

In last night’s loss to the Cavs, Lance almost willed his team to a win with some scrappy (and cleverly-timed) theatrics.

As @infinitewords14 put it, “Lance Stephenson plays with the spirit of beef & broccoli Timberlands stepping down Nostrand every game.”

Throught Sunday night’s game, Stephenson bullied the Cavs into jump balls, turnovers and poor decisions, including a technical foul on James.

In post-game interviews, LeBron compared the moment to getting caught by the teacher afternoon laughing at someone else’s joke.

LeBron said of his tech: “Lance told me a joke, I laugh, teacher caught me, now I gotta go see the principal.”

Keep flipping for more of the storylines from the #2018NBAPlayoffs.

From Giannis Antetokounmpo’s multiple attempt on Aron Baynes’ life, to @JoelEmbiid and @YoungWhiteside’s war of words on social media, here’s the threads to track after the game’s over.

