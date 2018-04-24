RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still Standing”

Allow New Jersey MC @FatChilly to introduce you to his life and times.
His new video for “Intro (Still Standing)” showcases razor sharp lyrics and flow over @MLTAINF’s production, while @Knox.77’s visuals bring his real experiences to the screen.
From the constant threat of police brutality to losing his older brother to mass incarceration, there’s no cap in Chilly‘s raps.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours