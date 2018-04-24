Home > Music

#RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still Standing”

From daily stress to family trauma, the gifted rhymer paints a picture of his reality.

INTRO (STILL STANDING) PROD. MLTAINF

Source: @Knox.777

Allow New Jersey MC @FatChilly to introduce you to his life and times.

His new video for “Intro (Still Standing)” showcases razor sharp lyrics and flow over @MLTAINF’s production, while @Knox.77s visuals bring his real experiences to the screen.

From the constant threat of police brutality to losing his older brother to mass incarceration, there’s no cap in Chilly‘s raps.

