How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’ Wayne Tells Fans His “People” Would Let The Choppas Speak If They Kept Throwing Things On Stage

Lil Wayne Says His Crew Will ‘Shoot’ Anyone Who Throws Stuff On Stage
Lil Wayne gave concertgoers a warning … if you throw stuff onstage you might get shot.
Wayne was performing Saturday night at the Cannabis Cup at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, and he let everyone know that his “people” won’t take too kindly to people throwing things stage at him.
He stops his performance to say,”I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. They’ll just shoot.”
