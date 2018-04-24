It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light

Arizona Officer Pulls Over Chief for Traffic Infraction
In an encounter captured on a police body camera , a Tucson, Arizona officer pulled over a dark-colored SUV for a red-light infraction only to discover that the driver was his own boss, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus.
In the awkward video the officer tells Magnus that he observed the SUV turn left onto North Alvernon Way from East Broadway after the light had turned red.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours