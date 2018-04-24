It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light

Arizona Officer Pulls Over Chief for Traffic Infraction

In an encounter captured on a police body camera , a Tucson, Arizona officer pulled over a dark-colored SUV for a red-light infraction only to discover that the driver was his own boss, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus.

In the awkward video the officer tells Magnus that he observed the SUV turn left onto North Alvernon Way from East Broadway after the light had turned red.

Also On Global Grind: