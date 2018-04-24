Finally: Meek Mill Granted Bail, To Be Released From Prison

After the Waffle House shooter who killed four people was granted $2 million bond, Meek Mill finally has the opportunity to pay his way out of custody, according to TMZ and Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart Visits Meek Mill in Philadelphia Prison https://t.co/6lnUfjiEM7 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2018

Hart visited Meek earlier today and posted on Instagram today to break the news that Meek would soon be free.

Tennessee courts have since revoked Travis Reinking’s bail. Isn’t it amazing to think that Reinking can trespass at the White House and murder four people within the same year and get bail, while Meek is considered a danger to society for popping a wheelie.

