Finally: Meek Mill Granted Bail, To Be Released From Prison

After the Waffle House shooter who killed four people was granted $2 million bond, Meek Mill finally has the opportunity to pay his way out of custody, according to TMZ and Kevin Hart.
Hart visited Meek earlier today and posted on Instagram today to break the news that Meek would soon be free.
Tennessee courts have since revoked Travis Reinking’s bail. Isn’t it amazing to think that Reinking can trespass at the White House and murder four people within the same year and get bail, while Meek is considered a danger to society for popping a wheelie.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours