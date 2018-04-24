Home > News

Finally: Meek Mill Granted Bail, To Be Released From Prison

Kevin Hart broke the news to his millions of Instagram followers after visiting Meek earlier today.

Staff Writer

Posted 15 mins ago

Leave a comment
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

After the Waffle House shooter who killed four people was granted $2 million bond, Meek Mill finally has the opportunity to pay his way out of custody, according to TMZ and Kevin Hart.

Hart visited Meek earlier today and posted on Instagram today to break the news that Meek would soon be free.

Tennessee courts have since revoked Travis Reinking’s bail. Isn’t it amazing to think that Reinking can trespass at the White House and murder four people within the same year and get bail, while Meek is considered a danger to society for popping a wheelie.

bail , bond , Kevin Hart , meek mill

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Finally: Meek Mill Granted Bail, To Be Released From Prison

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close