Remember When Meek Mill Flipped Off Of A Trampoline At Sixers Game?

With the Philly legend finally free, take a look back at one of his happier moments with his hometown team.

Staff Writer

Posted 2 hours ago

Kevin Hart Hosts Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Immediately after being released from prison on bond, a freshly freed Meek Mill went straight to the 76ers home playoff game with Kevin Hart and the team’s co-owner, Michael Rubin.

The good vibes made us reminisce back to one of Meek’s many meme-worthy moments: His viral clip off the trampoline in the Sixers’ tunnel.

Rubin and Hart picked Meek up from prison, and the MC rang the ceremonial opening bell in new gear and a fresh cut.

Hit the jump for a recap of Meek’s release and the historic win he helped inspire for the 76ers.

