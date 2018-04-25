Home > Entertainment

Magical: Chris & Jada Paul Give One Hurricane-Hit High School A Prom To Remember

The athlete and his wife made dreams come true.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 58 mins ago

18th Annual DesignCare Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Houston Rockets player Chis Paul and his wife Jada put their money to beautiful use this past Friday when they hosted a Beauty and the Beast-themed prom.

The event was led in conjunction with the Chris Paul Family Foundation, which hosted 800 students from C.E. King High School at The Citadel in Houston. Teens arrived in their finest for a memorable night and one of the best parts about it was everything was free.

C.E. King High School was one of the buildings worst hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 causing the students to attend nearby elementary schools. The students returned to their campus in January 2018, and Chris along with his wife thought it would be great to plan their prom free of charge.

“Chris and I both have fond memories of our proms and we wanted to help make sure we passed that memory on to these young people,” Jada said.

The Pauls even hosted a pop-up shop in March were students could pick their prom outfits for free.

In addition to this, a State Farm Good Nieghbor award was presented to seniors Erika Villaneuva and Joshua Early for their community work during the hurricane.

 

Swipe through for some epic photos from the prom!

