Kanye Dropouts: These Stars Have Officially Unfollowed Yeezy

While Chance the Rapper continues to defend his mentor, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Ariana Grande have all had enough.

Posted 3 hours ago

Kanye West's eagle tee

Following his controversial return to Twitter, Kanye West has been gaining some notable “unfollowers.”

We can only assume that this list of celeb accounts that deleted Yeezus from the timeline had enough of his pro-Trump rhetoric and poorly-planned declarations.

according to @BrianTylerCohen these are the stars who’ve jumped ship so far:

A riana Grande, BTS, Drake, Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monáe, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and Zayn Malik.

