Triflin’: Donald Trump Was Too ‘Busy’ To Buy His Wife A Birthday Gift

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 2 hours ago

Donald Trump called into “Fox and Friends” today and wished his wife Melania a very “Happy Birthday,” but moments later he made it clear he didn’t get her a gift. According to no. 45, he was too busy to get her an actual present so a bouquet of flowers and a nice card had to cut it this year. But our question is: busy doing what? Ranting on Fox News? Tweeting?

Welp…Melania, our advice is get out while you can.

