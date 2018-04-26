You Mad Or Nah? Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assualt And Folks Are Torn Over The Verdict

It’s official — Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all counts of indecent sexual assault after nearly three years of accusations, trials and protests.

Bill Cosby exits courtroom after being found guilty on all three counts in sexual assault retrial. https://t.co/8cGksPimHe pic.twitter.com/4nzqFNHq74 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

This is probably of the biggest trials of the century, next to O.J. Simpson‘s— but instead of racism playing the main role, misogyny and sexism were the key players in Bill’s infamous case.

This Bill Cosby joke about drugging chicks aged like milk pic.twitter.com/4M1nA8VySg — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) April 26, 2018

Today was a great day of justice for the women who were assaulted by the Cos. Many of them wept outside of the courtroom after the shocking verdict was delivered.

Cosby accusers in tears outside courtroom after Bill Cosby is found guilty on all counts in sexual assault retrial. https://t.co/xEs03t9s9z pic.twitter.com/z1vr2LdoGC — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

"We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared," says Gloria Allred, who represented 33 Bill Cosby accusers pic.twitter.com/o0C8jfxSUu — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

But not everyone is on board with the “Bill Cosby Is Over” party, even after he was found guilty:

Most of these youngins out here don’t even know who HeathCliff Huxtable was.. Bill Cosby had one of the best shows of all time. — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby 103 years old and blind and they gone throw him in jail. My mans prolly got 3 years left on earth let him eat his jello on house arrest — Sneed (@NoBeeetch) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby sexually assaulting women ain’t got nothing to do with Heathcliff Huxtable and his family…I’m sorry but I’m still gonna be watching the Cosby Show 🤷🏽‍♀️ — A.❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) April 26, 2018

Meanwhile, everyone else’s attitude is something to the extent of “one down, plenty more to go.”

How about – in the future, in cases like Bill Cosby or Weinstein, these women don't have to devote 15 to 20 years of their lives, fighting to get justice, while being degraded the entire time? — John Lurie (@lurie_john) April 26, 2018

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

As we watch Bill Cosby's accusers finally get justice, let us not forget that the man sitting in the WH stands credibly accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse. — Lynn (@lynnv378) April 26, 2018

However, Cosby’s lawyer says this is not how this story is going to end.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby's lawyer says "fight is not over" and plans to appeal after comedian convicted at sexual assault retrial . — The Associated Press (@AP) April 26, 2018

Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts against him. Sheeesh.

