Cop Or Drop? 2Pac’s Estate Just Released A Limited Edition Poetry-Inspired Collection With VFILES

Now you know what to rock for National Poetry Month

rebecahjacobs

Posted 1 hour ago

Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

In honor of National Poetry Month, 2Pac‘s estate is dropping a new collaboration collection available exclusively from VFILES.

The limited edition Tupac Poetry Collection consists of hoodies, t-shirts, and a bandana decorated with excerpts from Pac’s well-known and celebrated poetry. The exclusive capsule will be available via VFILES beginning on Thursday, and will cost you anywhere from $30 to $200. To kick off the launch of the special collaboration, an event called Pass the Aux will take place at 4 pm at VFILES HQ at 12 Mercer Street location in New York.

You can shop for the new Tupac collection in store at VFILES or online here.

