Home > Entertainment

How Far Is Too Far? These Parents Permanently Tattooed Their Kids’ Doodles

Yep, this is happening.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Is it possible these parents are a little too proud of their offspring? Instead of getting a cool magnet and hanging their kids’ amateur artwork on the fridge like normal parents, these dads are doing the most and getting their kids drawings permanently tattooed.

This one’s not so bad…

Seriously dude?

Also not so bad…

LMAO.

This guy…

Patti has the right idea:

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading How Far Is Too Far? These Parents Permanently Tattooed Their Kids’ Doodles

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

 

bad tattoos

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close