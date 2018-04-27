How Far Is Too Far? These Parents Permanently Tattooed Their Kids’ Doodles

You could display it on your refrigerator, or your arm. Would you let your child design a tattoo? This is totally a thing! Tonight on @CTVKitchener News at Six @martaczurCTV talks to parents who've been inked with their kids' drawings. A permanent reminder of their love. ♡ pic.twitter.com/R7Txs8x52K — Dan Lauckner 🇨🇦 (@vidman) April 26, 2018

Is it possible these parents are a little too proud of their offspring? Instead of getting a cool magnet and hanging their kids’ amateur artwork on the fridge like normal parents, these dads are doing the most and getting their kids drawings permanently tattooed.

I have a tattoo of my daughters name that she wrote. Got it after I split with her mom so she is with me everyday. pic.twitter.com/ebJRRoUNQr — Rob Newman (@robertpnewman) April 27, 2018

This one’s not so bad…

I'm a man who loves flowers and the art of his kids. This tattoo is a perfect blend of these. pic.twitter.com/pUBd3ikrLZ — Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) October 6, 2017

Seriously dude?

Also not so bad…

Just my daughter and I in the tatto shop. I got a picture she drew tatted on my arm. She didn’t think I’d do it. pic.twitter.com/IggvTjN6LW — y-jeff🎉🍾🍪 (@jleonard777) November 25, 2017

LMAO.

my artist uncle who does tattoos got my 4 year old drawing of a cat on his leg bc "a child's artwork is the most original"… first of all this is literally an alien pic.twitter.com/kI1IGSgHaW — Maya Banks (@mayabanks13) November 6, 2017

This guy…

Looking for a talented and precise tattoo artist to ink my son's drawing on me. pic.twitter.com/f7lciZ8I0J — 𝕥𝕚𝕞 𝕝𝕪𝕟𝕔𝕙 (@Clampants) December 17, 2017

Patti has the right idea: