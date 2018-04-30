Petty AF: Principal Suspends Teacher’s Aide For Yawning Inappropriately

Apparently, it’s not even okay to have a good yawn in school anymore. Just ask Edsheda Brown, a teacher’s aide who was suspended for five days without pay last week for “professional misconduct” — a.k.a. yawning.

Principal Marie DesForges of P.S. 328 in Brooklyn, accused Brown of insubordination and wrote in a disciplinary letter, “You yawned loud enough for me to hear you while I was walking down the hallway.You stated to me, ‘What, that is how I yawn.’” Brown was shocked, and even asked the Principal, “Are you trying to reprimand me for yawning? It’s a bodily function.”

DesForges, who’s been the Principal of Phyllis Wheatley School since September, also accused Brown of “hanging out in a teacher’s classroom, conversing and eating lunch.” Her letter claimed that Brown “interrupted the instructional time of students,” which other teachers denied is true.

Apparently, Principal DesForges is not the sort of leadership the faculty at P.S. 328 is looking for. One staff member sent an email to District 19 Superintendent Thomas McBryde Jr. saying, “The new administration is/has not been prepared to lead a school such as ours. There is a lack of mental agility and fortitude.”

Her profile on the Don’t Tread on Education , a forum for educators, is filled with negative comments. The controversial Principal has refused to comment at this time. Thoughts?

