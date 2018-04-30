Home > Entertainment

From Public Protests To Celebrity Tweets: #MuteRKelly Is Almost A Year In The Making

Time's Up elevates the voices of women of color.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Women of color continue to prove they mean business when it comes to fighting sexual abuse and exploitation.

They are so serious that they’ve created their own space within the Time’s Up movement to specifically address harm done to women and girls of color within the entertainment industry. One of the first people they’re coming after on their list?

R. Kelly. 

The singer has managed to maintain a career and radio-play after countless sexual abuse allegations, specifically against underaged girls.

On Monday , women of color from Time’s Up released a letter demanding record labels, streaming sites, ticket venues, and concert venues #MuteRKelly, and cut ties with the singer. They’re also calling for “appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color and their families for over two decades now.”

While #MuteRKelly is gaining a lot of buzz on social media, the whole movement has been almost a year in the works thanks to some brave women organizing on the ground.

Swipe through for a timeline of #MuteRKelly from street protests to tweets from major celebs.

