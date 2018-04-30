Watch: Pete Davidson Talks About Buying Larry David Jordans On ‘Sneaker Shopping’

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson was the latest guest to join Joe La Puma and Complex for a round of Sneaker Shopping.

The funnyman starts off the episode by letting everyone know he’s playing it cool with buying sneakers, because he just dropped some serious money on his new teeth….but then he ends up spending nearly 5 G’s on some new kicks by the end of the episode. Davidson talks about the rise of the “dad shoe” silhouette and how popular they’ve become, which he doesn’t understand at all, but will still wear since everyone is doing it. He also talks about the legendary Larry David (who also happens to be his girlfriend’s father), and reveals that he actually gifted him with a pair of Jordans once–and the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator did indeed wear the J’s.

Check out the whole episode below for a dose of pure comedy.

Also On Global Grind: