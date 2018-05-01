Home > Entertainment

Odell Beckham, Jr. Is Making His Case For “Big Brother Of The Year” By Gifting His Little Sister This…

Aaron Eaton

Posted 55 mins ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Odell Beckham, Jr. Pulls Up And Surprises Sister With This Dope Gift

Odell Beckham Jr surprised his sister with a brand spanking new Jeep. The NFL star pulled up in an all-black jeep, with a giant red bow on the hood surprising his sister on her special day. Friends and family cheered and recorded video footage of her receiving her new set of wheels.

 

