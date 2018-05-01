Odell Beckham, Jr. Is Making His Case For “Big Brother Of The Year” By Gifting His Little Sister This…

Odell Beckham, Jr. Pulls Up And Surprises Sister With This Dope Gift
Odell Beckham Jr surprised his sister with a brand spanking new Jeep. The NFL star pulled up in an all-black jeep, with a giant red bow on the hood surprising his sister on her special day. Friends and family cheered and recorded video footage of her receiving her new set of wheels.
