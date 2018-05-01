Home > Entertainment

Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer Has Finally Arrived

'Ant-Man and The Wasp' is In theaters July 6

Posted 4 hours ago

MCM London Comic Con

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

The record-breaking opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War has finally winded down, but that doesn’t mean Marvel fans are tired off of these movies just yet. As announced yesterday, Marvel Studios dropped the official, full-length trailer for their next film, Ant-Man and The Wasp today.

In this new trailer, viewers get their first look at the film’s villain, Ghost. It was revealed last month that Hannah John-Kamen would be taking on the role, and she was also unveiled in the newest poster for the film–But this is the first time fans get to see her in action.

Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives in theaters on July 6th, but until then, here’s the trailer:

