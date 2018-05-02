Home > Viral News

Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

There's more to the extremely vague settlement.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Starbucks

Source: (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images) / Getty

We all rallied behind Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson after they were wrongfully arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks without ordering anything— so the poopity scoop settlement they received from the state has most Black folks looking at them sideways.

 

The men settled with the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

 

Their lawyer told the Associated Press that the settlement was an effort to make sure something positive came out of the incident. But the weak payday garnered lots of mixed reviews:

Also as apart of the deal, their arrest record will be expunged. But do you think they guys settled for less? Or did they do the right thing?

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

 

 

 

arrest , Black , court , Donte Robinson , race , Rashon Nelson , settlement , starbucks , viral news

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close