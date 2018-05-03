Home > Entertainment

Ran Off On The Bill Twice: This Handsome “Dine-And-Dash” Blind-Dater Claims Yet Another Victim

Aaron Eaton

Posted 4 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

A Serial “Dine-And-Dash” Dater Has Women On Dating Sites Shook

A “handsome and charming” serial dine-and-dash dater in Santa Clara is using women for free meals. The man allegedly swipes right on unsuspecting women, shows up for the date orders large amounts of food, eats then bounces before the bill comes. Listen to one of his “victims” explain how she was duped.

