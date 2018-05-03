Ran Off On The Bill Twice: This Handsome “Dine-And-Dash” Blind-Dater Claims Yet Another Victim

A Serial “Dine-And-Dash” Dater Has Women On Dating Sites Shook
A “handsome and charming” serial dine-and-dash dater in Santa Clara is using women for free meals. The man allegedly swipes right on unsuspecting women, shows up for the date orders large amounts of food, eats then bounces before the bill comes. Listen to one of his “victims” explain how she was duped.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours