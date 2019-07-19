Catch Up! Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol. 2 Made You Say ‘I Felt That!’

If you’re one of few people living under a rock who doesn’t know that Vol. 3 of Dear White People is coming out on Netflix in two weeks —then you’re apart of the problem.

Just kidding. But you are missing out on one of the most important shows on television. Not to mention it’s one of few “series adapted from a film” that we actually like.

Dear White People is DEFINITELY in the top 3 of Netflix’s best shows.

Argue with ya’ momma not me- pic.twitter.com/yyqY0XZr3p — T I M. K🅴 (@TimxKardashian) May 27, 2019

And let’s not get it twisted,

Dear White People is one of the best shows of all time & doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should — b (@bryesonian) May 4, 2018

On Friday, the highly anticipated trailer of the brilliant series was finally released. The gang’s all back together, but this time around, ish is much more different. Reggie and Joelle are all booed up. Sam quit her DWP radio show, and apparently Coco has set out to take over the world.

Volume 1 of the Justin Simien created show was relatable AF. But season 2 was a whole new bold, black and beautiful beast. Whether you agree or disagree with some of the interesting things the characters say— you can always be sure that you’ll feel something.

We put together a gallery of a moments from season two of DWP that had us all saying “Damn, I felt that.” Check it out below and hit us up to share your favorite moments of the season so far.