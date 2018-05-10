Home > Entertainment

These Upcoming Movies Prove Lupita Nyong’o Is The Next Great Action Hero

Move over Van Damme!

Lupita Nyong’o is NOT playing games.

The talented actress has upcoming projects sure to push her to action hero status.

From world spy to African warrior, Lupita’s fierce itinerary is so long, the Wakandan rivers couldn’t hold it down.

And to think, her breakout role was tending to the needs of an evil White man.

 

Oh how the tables have turned.

Swipe through to find out how Lupita will be kicking down doors (and enemies) in upcoming action flicks!

