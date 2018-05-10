Watch: Ken Jeong Joins Kevin Hart For A Hilarious Lesson In Ballet

In this week’s edition of What The Fit, Kevin Hart is joined by Ken Jeong: the real-life doctor fresh off his heroic save of a woman in the audience at his comedy show last weekend. In this episode, the insanely funny duo join an elite ballet class before eventually competing in a show-stopping ballet battle.
Kevin and Ken are coached by seasoned ballerinas before performing alongside the ballerinas in a ballet battle, and both comedians attempt to do some not-so-beginner moves like splits, bar and heel stretches, plies, and grand jetes. Needless to say, the outcome will make you laugh out loud.
