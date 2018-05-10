Home > Entertainment

Watch: ‘Desus & Mero’ Are Joined By Melissa McCarthy, Who Talks Playing Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’

This unexpected comedy trio turns out to be complete gold

Avatar rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The brand is super brolic as Desus & Mero continue to have nothing but illustrious guests on the number one show in late night. On Wednesday night, Melissa McCarthy, one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, stopped by the show to talk about her new movie, Life of the Party.

Desus and Mero talk to McCarthy about getting paid, buying bootleg videos, her new movie, script-writing with her husband, her resemblance to Sean Spicer, and so much more. This trio together might be a little unexpected, but this interview is most definitely one for the books.

 

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: ‘Desus & Mero’ Are Joined By Melissa McCarthy, Who Talks Playing Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close