Nasty Award: Joe Budden Deserves More Respect On His Name After This Classic Freestyle

2019 has definitely been a good year to be Joe Budden. He has a booming podcast and Youtube series, a hit show with Revolt TV, and you really can’t do much in the culture these days without running into him.

We all know that before Joe started low key taking over the Internet world, he was a dope emcee who didn’t get the respect he deserves.

The “culture” never gives Joe Budden the credit he really deserves. It was only a matter of time before he’d have his own show.. & it was well worth the wait. Congratulations on the win 💪🏼🔥 @JoeBudden @revolttv — Livia Juliette (@_livegold) May 14, 2018

No wonder he made number three on the best rappers list lol.

The State Of The Culture host turns 39 years old today — and it’s safe to say that he’s done his job to bridge the gap between the young lil and older OGs.

Let’s take a look back at the time Joe Budden was still an emcee and he bodied the “Grinding” beat with his freestyle back in 2013.

Don’t sleep.

Also On Global Grind: