CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Nasty Award: Joe Budden Deserves More Respect On His Name After This Classic Freestyle

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

2019 has definitely been a good year to be Joe Budden. He has a booming podcast and Youtube series, a hit show with Revolt TV, and you really can’t do much in the culture these days without running into him.

We all know that before Joe started low key taking over the Internet world, he was a dope emcee who didn’t get the respect he deserves.

No wonder he made number three on the best rappers list lol. 

The State Of The Culture host turns 39 years old today — and it’s safe to say that he’s done his job to bridge the gap between the young lil and older  OGs. 

 

Let’s take a look back at the time Joe Budden was still an emcee and he bodied the “Grinding” beat with his freestyle back in 2013.

 

 

Don’t sleep. 

Clipse , Diddy , freestyle , grindin , Joe Budden , revolt tv

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close