How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?

This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.

The nude portrait, showing a woman’s bare backside (below) is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.

https://twitter.com/sothebys/status/99617573230389248

Thoughts?

