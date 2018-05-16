Home > News

How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

Amedeo Modigliani’s 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ sold for the highest amount in Sotheby’s auction history.

Avatar Staff Writer

Posted 3 hours ago

Beautiful young Asian woman laydown. Nude

Source: Philippe Regard / Getty

Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?

This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.

The nude portrait, showing a woman’s bare backside (below) is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.

Thoughts?

