How Much Are Your Nudes Worth? This One Went For $157.2 M’s

Ever stop to think how much your nudes would go for on the open market?
This weekend, Sotheby’s announced that the 1917 painting ‘Nu couché’ by Amedeo Modigliani sold for $157.2 million – the highest auction price in Sotheby’s history.
The nude portrait, showing a woman’s bare backside (below) is nice and everything, but shorty isn’t quite $150-million-thick, if you ask us.
https://twitter.com/sothebys/status/99617573230389248
Thoughts?
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours