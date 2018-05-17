Home > Newsletter Stories

Ladies, Beware The Dine & Dash Daters Of California

The audacity.

Avatar King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Beware ladies, there are some bad apples on the West Coast who are stooping to a whole new low. After asking you out to expensive restaurants, dine-and-dash daters are not paying for your meal and they’re certainly not paying for their own. Watch the video up top to see how one suspected dine-and-dash dater Paul Gonzalez in L.A. preys on his victims. Then hit the flip for another dine-and-dash story that’s sure to get you highly upset—or, make you laugh maybe.

dine and dash , online dating

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Ladies, Beware The Dine & Dash Daters Of California

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close