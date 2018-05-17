Home > News

Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez Before His Headlining Set At Rolling Loud

It's a candid conversation between two dope individuals

Avatar rebecahjacobs

Posted 28 mins ago

Leave a comment
J. Cole

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

J. Cole is on top of the music world right now, following the release of his latest project, K.O.D. He just announced his next tour, his own Dreamville festival in his hometown, and on top of that, he just headlined Miami’s Rolling Loud festival.

Before he went on stage in Florida, the rapper sat down with the legendary Angie Martinez to discuss everything from his conversation with Kanye West, to fan interactions, to life with his wife and their new baby. If you’re a J. Cole fan, this interview is a must-watch!

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez Before His Headlining Set At Rolling Loud

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close