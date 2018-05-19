Home > Entertainment

Watch As Rapper Khia Ties The Knot And Goes From Thug Misses to Thug Mrs.

Rapper Khia Has A Blast At Her Wedding Reception

Congrats are in order for Khia as she tied the knot with her long time boyfriend in a private ceremony in Mexico. Here are a few videos and pics from the reception, it looks like they had a great time.

 

🇲🇽⚡️🍯💫✨☀️😍

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

 

🇲🇽💕🇲🇽

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

 

 

😝😝😝😝😝

A post shared by sunshineshamone (@sunshineshamone76) on

