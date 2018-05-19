Black Porn Actor Sues After Being Called “N****r” Twice By Co-Star

Adult film actor Maurice McKnight, who performs under the name Moe the Monster, says director James Camp of DF Productions asked him multiple times to consent to being called “nigger” during a scene with Deborah Hinkle, who performs as Ryan Conner.

McKnight denied the request each time, but Hinkle still said, “Give me that nigger load. Give me all that nigger cum,” while filming, and the footage was uploaded to dogfart.com, one of DF Productions’ porn networks.

Buzzfeed reports:

(McKnight) said he requested that the footage be edited after he realized it was being sold online from December 2017, and that staff at DF Productions refused.

Alleged text messages published in the lawsuit show Cable Rosenberg, the owner of DF Productions, and Camp insulting McKnight.

McKnight’s suit claims that DF “targets racist viewers and entices them into paying DF money in exchange for the right to view racist adult films.”

Abusive texts from individuals at DF included: “Make your dick hard again and stop being a beta male … It’s getting embarrassing,” according to court documents.

McKnight told BuzzFeed, “I want that word and those types of stigmas to be eliminated from the adult industry.”

Porn is notoriously racist, with Black men and women facing blatant discrimination and exploitation that is not well-regulated by legal courts or empathized with in the courts of public opinion.

Camp reportedly asked McKnight to consent to being called by the racial slur three separate times on the day of filming. The third time, Camp added that co-star Hinkle had no problem saying the word in his presence. “I don’t care if she’s OK with it — I don’t like that word and I’m not down with it.’”

No word yet on how much the nine year veteran of the industry is seeking in the suit.

Vice.com reports, “only 53%” of porn actresses “will do interracial porn” and “white performers often rationalize their unwillingness to perform with a Black actor by saying they are worried about alienating their fans.”

