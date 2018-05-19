Home > News

Bag Secured: Former Scammer Explains How He Went Legit With Bitcoin

After years of (allegedly) swiping cards, Jevon from Flatbush is living legit with a personal driver and $50,000 in income thanks to faith, patience and perseverance.

This Brooklyn resident joined @ELGINDOTCOM & @_TheCivilRight to explain how he made a fortune on Bitcoin, lost it, and got it back.

As he puts it, “Crypto changed my life.”

Download here. or stream on SoundCloud below:

Follow Jevon’s money moves on Snapchat @Real_Jew.

