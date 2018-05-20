Caucasian Tings: She Let The Puppy Lick The Dishes In The Dishwasher!

This video is going viral on the @CuteEmergency channel, but we’re not saying “Aw.”
No matter how adorable your puppy is, don’t let it lick the silverware and plates that you’ll be serving your guests. Dishwasher or not, this is why your mom warned you not to eat everybody’s house.
@ShezusChrist said what everyone was thinking: “The hand was white and that’s all I needed to know.”
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours