“Check Your Girl Bro:” Sprint Worker Says Customer’s GF Texted Him First

“I don’t give a fuck about this job,” warned a Sprint employee after a disgruntled customer knocked his phone out of his hand.
The employee was trying to prove that the customer’s girlfriend had texted him first after her man confronted him on the job.
Watch the video below and decide who you think is telling the truth.
Tweeter @OGCORLIN said, “What nigga do you know that will willingly give his phone up? That’s an innocent man,” siding with the Sprint employee.
Let IG star @KleonTheComedian explain why you should never go through your lady’s phone, let alone approach who ever she’s been talking to.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours