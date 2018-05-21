Home > Entertainment

Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

She lets us in on what it's like to grow up in peak Jordan era

Leave a comment
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Lena Waithe is the latest celeb to take on Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping, and she met up with Joe La Puma in New York City’s Stadium Goods for a day of shopping.

Throughout the episode, Lena talks about the reason she doesn’t wear women’s sneakers, why her fiancee bought her a pair of shoes instead of an engagement ring, and what it was like to grow up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan play basketball.

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Watch: Lena Waithe Talks About The Reason She Never Wears Women’s Sneakers

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Dance Because
Video Franchise Thumbnail: 5 On It
Video Franchise Thumbnail: DMOlogy
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Extra Butter
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close