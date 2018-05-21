Home > Entertainment

Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police Brutality & Hip-Hop Knowledge On ‘The Breakfast Club’

If you don't already love Ari Melber, you will after this interview

Politicon 2017 - Day 2

Source: Joshua Blanchard / Getty

Ari Melber, host of The Beat on MSNBC, stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning to talk about police brutality, his endless hip-hop knowledge, and much much more.

Throughout the interview, the political commentator talks about how different the format of his show is compared to others, why he incorporates hip-hop lyrics into his program, and the reason he got into politics in the first place. Everyone from Desus & Mero to 50 Cent have hung out with Melber, and after this interview, you’ll understand why.

Continue reading Watch: 'The Beat' Host Ari Melber Talks Police Brutality & Hip-Hop Knowledge On 'The Breakfast Club'

