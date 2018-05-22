Home > Entertainment

King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Floyd Mayweather Drops “Several Million” On This Diamond Ring For His Daughters Birthday

Floyd Mayweather must have been going for father of the year when he gifted his daughter Iyanna Mayweather a flawless 30-carat diamond ring for her 18th birthday.

“The center is an 18-carat canary yellow [diamond],” said the president of Pristine Jewelers and creator of the sparkler. “It’s mounted in platinum. Each stone around is a carat and a half. There’s eight of them.”

That brings the total number of carats to 30.

 

30 carat , balling , birthday , daughter , floyd mayweahter , ring

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading King Of The Ring: Floyd “Money” Mayweather Gifts His Daughter With This 30 Carat Diamond Ring For Her Birthday

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close