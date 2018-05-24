Home > Entertainment

Epic Fail: Wife Asked Husband For Fenty Beauty Products & She Got This Instead

Smh, the struggle.

Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna store event

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

One husband tried his absolute best when his wife asked for makeup products, but he ended up failing epically.

Charlema Webb requested a brush and highlighter for her one month wedding anniversary. She told her husband she preferred Fenty, “but was open to anything that popped.”

I guess this was her husband’s cue to go to the nearest CVS and instead of copping makeup products, he got an actual hairbrush and some Sharpies.

 

Poor thing.

Luckily, when Charlema posted her husband’s attempts on social media, Fenty Beauty peeped the hilarious story.

To reconcile the husband’s shortcomings, they said they would send Charlema the Fenty products she asked for.

 

Fenty Beauty for the win!

…and the husband for…an honorable attempt.

