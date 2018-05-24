Home > Entertainment

Watch: Anderson .Paak Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ And Talks About His Stash Of 75,000 Unreleased Songs

YES LAWD!

ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Oxnard, California native Anderson .Paak was the latest illustrious guest to join Desus & Mero for an interview.
The Bronx duo talk to .Paak about how it is working with Spike Jonze, his stash of 75,000 unreleased songs, and his experiences working with legends like Dr. Dre, Q-Tip, and Busta Rhymes. Beyond that, the singer also discusses changing his name from “Breezy Lovejoy” early on his in career, and working on a weed farm.



