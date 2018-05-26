Home > Entertainment

KOD: J. Cole And Lil’ Pump Sit Down And Squash Beef During This Thought-Provoking Interview

Leave a comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

J.Cole Sits Down With Lil’ Pump To Give Us The Interview We’ve Been Waiting On

After both artists performed at Rolling Loud, they sat down together to chop it up and deliver an intriguing hour-long interview to discuss everything from music to their reported “beef”

 

interview , j.cole , KOD , lil pump

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading KOD: J. Cole And Lil’ Pump Sit Down And Squash Beef During This Thought-Provoking Interview

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close