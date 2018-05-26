Home > Entertainment

The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

Leave a comment
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Six

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

LeBron Goes Off To Push Series To A Game 7

LeBron goes off for 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to help push the series to a game 7 back in Boston. Lebron delivered big play after big play to secure the win for the Cavs.

James, who has the highest scoring average in elimination games in NBA history, has won his past five Game 7s, including the first round this season against the Indiana Pacers.

 

When it's Friday night and she texts you "we really need to hang out tonight”

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

 

basketball , Game 6 , Lebron , nba , playoffs

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading The King’s Court: LeBron James Goes Off During A Historic Performance To Push The Eastern Conference Finals To A Game 7

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close