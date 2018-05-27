DONDA’s House Inc. Will Change Name After Kardashian Tweets

In an official statement from DONDA’s House Inc., the arts, education and youth development org said Kim Kardashian West’s personal attack of Rhymefest, along with her expressed desire to run the organization through the Kardashian West family, will force them to find a name to replace Kanye West late mother’s.
The statement said:
“The social media quotes from Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her of family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”
The release also emphasized that the organizations focus always has been and always will be the children it serves.
The letter still welcomed the West’s “pick up the baton of service.
Read the full response below.
Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
12 photos Launch gallery
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
1. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Ellen DeGeneresSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lady GagaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Kid CudiSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Chris EvansSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. KehlaniSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Angelina JolieSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Halle BerrySource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Michelle WilliamsSource:Splash News 10 of 12
11. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 12 of 12
You May Also Like
comments – add yours