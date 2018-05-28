Home > Entertainment

25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick, Reid

Several stars could sit in protest until their kneeling comrades are back on NFL rosters.

Leave a comment
colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty

According to Shaun King, a quarter of NFL players could sit out this year in solidarity with Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick.

King tweeted Sunday:

“BREAKING: Several star @NFL players have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters. They aim to get 25% of the players to sit out with them.”

See the tweet and reaction to below:

colin kaepernick , eric reid , Shaun King

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading 25 Percent Of NFL Players May Sit Out To Support Kaepernick, Reid

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close