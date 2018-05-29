Home > Entertainment

Folks Call On ABC To Cancel ‘Roseanne’ After The Comedian’s Racist Tweets

The clock is ticking.

Leave a comment
ABC's 'Roseanne'

Source: Matt Petit / Getty

Once again, Roseanne Barr has let her racist sentiments flow for the masses.

The star of the revived ABC show Roseanne took to Twitter to talk about Obama-era White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Someone on Twitter accused Jarrett of helping to “hide” Obama administration misdeeds and Roseanne responded by tweeting “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The tweet has since been deleted and Roseanne issued an apology, but the damage was already done. Her “joke” comparing Valerie, a Black woman, to Planet of the Apes and an alleged terrorist organization has caused outrage on Twitter. Even Wanda Sykes, who acted as a consulting producer for Roseanne, said she was now leaving the show.

Swipe through to peep how Roseanne is getting dragged across the Twitter-sphere — including receipts on her racist past, and criticism against ABC and parent company Disney for keeping Roseanne on the air.

abc , Disney , racism , Racist , Roseanne Barr , tv , Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

12 photos Launch gallery

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

Continue reading Folks Call On ABC To Cancel ‘Roseanne’ After The Comedian’s Racist Tweets

Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?

You May Also Like
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close