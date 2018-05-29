Folks Call On ABC To Cancel ‘Roseanne’ After The Comedian’s Racist Tweets

Once again, Roseanne Barr has let her racist sentiments flow for the masses.

The star of the revived ABC show Roseanne took to Twitter to talk about Obama-era White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Someone on Twitter accused Jarrett of helping to “hide” Obama administration misdeeds and Roseanne responded by tweeting “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Just your normal TV star #Roseanne pushing anti-Soros conspiracy theories & referring to Afro-American Obama advisor Valerie Jarret as 'muslim ape'. But don't dare to call her racist. pic.twitter.com/LgUgrd5nCM — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) May 29, 2018

The tweet has since been deleted and Roseanne issued an apology, but the damage was already done. Her “joke” comparing Valerie, a Black woman, to Planet of the Apes and an alleged terrorist organization has caused outrage on Twitter. Even Wanda Sykes, who acted as a consulting producer for Roseanne, said she was now leaving the show.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Swipe through to peep how Roseanne is getting dragged across the Twitter-sphere — including receipts on her racist past, and criticism against ABC and parent company Disney for keeping Roseanne on the air.

