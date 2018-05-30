Pump Faker: Russian Journalist Reappears After Faking His Death

And the biggest “Sike, got yo ass” award goes to Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.
Just yesterday, it was reported that Babchenko was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine — but come to find out, it was just apart of one big plot to catch some real criminals.
On Wednesday, Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service, set the record straight, telling reporters that Ukrainian intelligence sources learned about Russia’s security services order to kill Babchenko several months earlier. So they faked his death to catch the suspected organizer of the attempt murder.
Babchenko’s dramatic reappearance has folks shook! Especially his wife, who had no idea about the plan to fake his death — she was just told that her husband was murdered the night before.
According to Arkady, Trump’s alleged BFF, Vladamir Putin, has had it out for him since last year:
“I can tell you what political harassment feels like in [President Vladimir] Putin’s Russia. Like many dissidents I am used to abuse, but a recent campaign against me was so personal, so scary, that I was forced to flee.”
The whole thing is pretty scary and confusing — so you ain’t hear it from us.