So Dope: Offset Tracks Down The Man That Rescued Him After His Accident And Gifts Him A Car

Offset Cops A Car For The Man That Saved Him From His Car Accident

After Offset was involved in a terrible car accident a few weeks ago in Atlanta he tracked down the good Samaritan that helped him. Offset was able to get in contact with the gentleman and the superstar gifted him with a Nissan Altima. The man was reportedly without a car and walking to work the morning he helped him after the accident.

The man who helped save Offset after his car accident in Atlanta was walking to work that day, so Offset bought him a new car. pic.twitter.com/wWpgT1WTCE — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 30, 2018

